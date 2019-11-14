MORE RECORD COLD TODAY…
The mercury dipped to 15 degrees at Bradley International Airport early this morning. That tied the November 14th record, which was previously set in 1986. The morning low in Bridgeport was 24 degrees, which is not a record. The record for November 14th is 20 degrees, set in 1986.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy, but the sky will become clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from the middle 20s inland to near 30 degrees at the coast.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A storm will develop of the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas, and a cold front will move into far Northern New England. Neither system will impact our weather tomorrow. In fact, it is going to be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Plus, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. That’ll be a pleasant change after a couple of days of record breaking cold!
The cold front will pass through Connecticut tomorrow night, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, we don’t expect any precipitation, just some passing clouds. A northerly flow of colder air will be in place by morning, and the mercury will dip into the 20s.
THE WEEKEND…
An Arctic high pressure system will roll into Northern New England on Saturday. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chilly air. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s across most of the state despite abundant sunshine. Shoreline communities may have a shot at 40 degrees. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
High pressure will be centered over far Northern New England on Sunday, while low pressure moves northward off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The east to northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will likely spread a deck of ocean clouds into Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, chilly day with highs 40-45. At this point, it looks like the daylight hours will be dry, although a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out toward evening.
As the storm advances northward Sunday night, rain will become more likely and parts of the state could see some sleet.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will pass out to sea well to the east of New England on Monday. However, we could still have a few periods of light rain with some sleet mixing in at times. This storm will not have a major impact on the state, although it will be cloudy, breezy and chilly with highs in the 40s at best.
The storm will move northward through the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday, and we should get a break from the wet weather. The sky should be mostly cloudy, but temperatures are expected to reach 45-50, which will be a little more comfortable.
A second ocean storm will track well to the east of New England on Wednesday. The heaviest precipitation will remain offshore, but a few rain or wet snow showers are possible in Connecticut. Highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday looks much better with a northwesterly flow of drier air. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
