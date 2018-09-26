AFTERNOON UPDATE...
With the exception of some isolated showers, the day will feature a mostly cloudy sky, high humidity and temperatures back above average, near 80.
A cold front heads in our direction, moving into CT later this evening (after the commute) bringing with it another round of rain and potentially strong to severe storms. In addition to lightning, a gusty to perhaps damaging wind will be possible (could lead to isolated power outages). Also, any additional rain, atop the already supersaturated ground will lead to a renewed concern flooding. The silver lining, however, is that the storms will be moving faster than the rain did yesterday, so training is not expected. The window of time for the storms, as of now, looks to be between 8p and midnight.
The cold front is offshore by daybreak Thursday, with partial clearing taking place by then. Tomorrow will be a drier, cooler and less humid day. Friday, showers will be possible in the morning followed by a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon.
The weekend still looks to be seasonably cool, storm/rain-free.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------
WHAT A DAY IT WAS…
6 to 8.5” of rain fell in parts of the state yesterday. There were numerous reports of flash flooding and cars stuck in deep water. It was a very dangerous situation in many communities. If you come across flooded roads this morning, please, do not drive through it!!! You do not know how deep the water is and you can put yourself in a dangerous situation.
Although there are showers along the shoreline this morning, most of the state is dry at this time. That's expected to change this evening and tonight as strong storms are expected to roll through the state.
WARM & UNSETTLED TODAY…
We'll be in the warm air sector throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew point temperatures should reach the lower 70s and the air will feel tropical. The sky will be mostly cloudy, although we should see a few intervals of sunshine. Much of the day will be dry, but there could be a shower or thunderstorm at just about any time. There is a concern for strong to severe storms, especially this evening and tonight. That’s when a cold front will move into Connecticut. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts in addition to torrential downpours.
Another feature we will also need to keep an eye on is a tropical disturbance located off Carolina Coast. It is possible tropical moisture from this system will enhance the heavy rain threat and the potential for renewed flash flooding. However, the disturbance itself along with the bulk of the moisture should slip out to sea to the east of New England today and tonight.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut late tonight and the threat of rain and thunderstorms will end. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by tomorrow morning and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly breeze that will develop on the heels of the departing front.
TOMORROW AND FRIDAY…
High pressure will move into New England on Thursday and that means we can look forward to a very nice day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the air will be cooler and much drier. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A disturbance to the south of New England could brush Connecticut with a few showers on Friday. However, much of the day should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, it's going to be a very pleasant weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across much of the state. The mercury will then dip into the 40s Saturday night as high pressure moves directly over New England. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow for the big temperature drop. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Warmer weather is on the way for early next week. We are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with highs 75-80. A few showers are possible with a front not too far away to the north of Connecticut.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.