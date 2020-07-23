YESTERDAY…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut yesterday. Severe storms passed by to our north in Massachusetts, and to our south in and around the New York City area.
OUR THIRD HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
It has now lasted 5 days! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport yesterday was 92 degrees, and the humidity was stifling with dew points rising into the mid-70s in parts of the state. The heat wave began on Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. The hottest day was Sunday with a near record tying high of 99 degrees. Monday’s high was 96 degrees, and the high on Tuesday was 93 degrees.
We’ve now had 18 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. That exceeds the annual average, which is 17 days. Last year, we had a grand total of 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. However, 19 of those days came in July, which was the all-time hottest month of record! The record for the greatest number of days 90 or higher in a year is 38 days in 1983.
THIS MORNING…
It is a warm and muggy start with temperatures ranging from 70-78. Dew point temperatures are in the low and middle 70s, which means the humidity is oppressive.
TODAY, 7/23/20…
***A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Fairfield County, and Northern New Haven and Northern Middlesex Counties from 12:00pm this afternoon until 8pm this evening***
Today will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Once again, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area. There is the potential for damaging winds, frequent lightning, torrential downpours and even some hail. For that reason, we are keeping an Early Warning Weather Alert in place for today.
A cold front will pass through the state tonight. The threat of showers and storms will end after midnight, and temperatures should drop to near 70 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Drier air will move into the region on Friday. It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a slight risk for an afternoon shower, perhaps a rumble of thunder.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, there is a good chance we’ll see the beginning of another heat wave, the 4th of 2020! Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. At least the humidity won’t be too bad. Sunday should be hotter with highs 90-95. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Once again, highs will range from 90-95. A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon or evening in advance of a cold front.
We should see some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
