THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
***A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Fairfield, and New Haven Counties until 10:00 pm this evening***
There is the risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. Some towns will be impacted, but many towns will not. The main risks will be damaging winds and torrential downpours. Later tonight, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll be warm and uncomfortably muggy with lows 70-75. Areas of fog may form.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Once again, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for damaging winds. For that reason, we are keeping an Early Warning Weather Alert in place for tomorrow. Some storms will also be capable of producing frequent lightning and torrential downpours.
A cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night. The threat of showers and storms will end after midnight, and temperatures should drop to near 70 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Drier air will move into the region on Friday. It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a slight risk for an afternoon shower, perhaps a rumble of thunder.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, there is a good chance we’ll see the beginning of another heat wave, the 4th of 2020! Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. At least the humidity won’t be too bad. Sunday should be hotter with highs 90-95. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Once again, highs will range from 90-95. A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon or evening in advance of a cold front.
We should see some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
