OUR THIRD HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
It has now lasted 6 days! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport today was at least 91 degrees, and the humidity was stifling with dew points rising into the mid-70s in parts of the state. The heat wave began on Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. The hottest day was Sunday with near record tying high of 99 degrees. Monday’s high was 96 degrees. It was 93 on Tuesday, and 92 yesterday.
We’ve now had 19 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. That exceeds the annual average, which is 17 days. Last year, we had a grand total of 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. However, 19 of those days came in July, which was the all-time hottest month of record! The record for the greatest number of days 90 or higher in a year is 38 days in 1983.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
***A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Fairfield, and New Haven Counties through this evening. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Southern Litchfield, Fairfield, Northern New Haven, and Northern Middlesex Counties through early this evening***
There is the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. The main risks will be damaging winds and hail. Torrential downpours are likely in some locations as well since there is so much moisture in the air. Later tonight, a cold front will settle to the south and east of region. Therefore, weather conditions will improve after midnight, although a few shower may linger near the coast. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows 65-75. Areas of fog may form.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. However, the humidity will drop to more tolerable levels thanks to a drier northwesterly flow that will develop on the heels of the front. This is especially true over interior portions of the state. The sky will be partly sunny, and there should be a few isolated showers. The risk of getting one will be low.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms. Both Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. That is great news if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. However, temperatures will be on the rise again! Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. At least the humidity won’t be too bad. Sunday should be hotter with highs 90-95. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Once again, highs will range from 90-95. A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will pass through the state, and that means there will be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
We’ll see some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
The chance for showers and thunder may return on Thursday. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.