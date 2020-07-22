11:00AM UPDATE: All is quiet right now, however that is expected to change a little later on this afternoon and evening as some strong storms move into the area. Temps are close to 80 degrees across the state, with the hot spot coming in at New Haven, where the temps is 83 degrees. We're forecasting highs today to be in the mid to upper 80s, but with enough sunshine, we might make it to 90 degrees. If that happens, it will be day five of our current heat wave.
We've also got a new Tropical Storm we're monitoring. It's way out in the open waters of the Atlantic (1200 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands) and it's name is Gonzalo. It has winds of 50 mph and is moving toward the west at 14 mph. It is expected to be approximately between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela by very early Monday morning.
OUR THIRD HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
It has now lasted 4 days! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport yesterday was 93 degrees, but the humidity wasn’t as stifling as the last few days. The heat wave began on Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. The hottest day was Sunday with near record tying high of 99 degrees. Monday’s high was 96 degrees.
We’ve now had 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. That ties the annual average. Last year, we had a grand total of 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. However, 19 of those days came in July, which was the all-time hottest month of record! The record for the greatest number of days 90 or higher in a year is 38 days in 1983.
TODAY, 7/22/20…
We've issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the potential for strong to severe storms later this afternoon, evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe weather. The main risk will be damaging winds, although an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out somewhere in Southern New England. There is often a concern for rotation when a warm front is in the vicinity. A warm front provides changes in wind direction (shear), which can lead to rotation with enough instability.
We had a few showers out there for you this morning, but the main threat for the strong storms comes later in the day and tonight. In between, we should see some sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but if we see a little more sunshine than expected, 90 degrees may be within reach. One thing for sure is the humidity is ramping up. Dew points are in the upper 60s and lower 70s at the shore, but they will likely reach 70-75 this afternoon. With the higher level of moisture in the atmosphere, some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours. This could lead to localized flash flooding.
Tonight the weather could be quite active, especially between the hours of 6-10pm. We could see strong storms move through the area. It will be mild and muggy with lows 70-75. Areas of fog will likely form.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Once again, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. For that reason, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow as well. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and torrential downpours.
A cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night. Showers and storms will dissipate, and temperatures should drop to near 70 degrees.
FRIDAY…
It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance for an afternoon shower.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity won’t be too bad. Sunday should be hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing southwesterly flow.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. With enough sunshine, temperatures could rise as high as 93 degrees over interior portions of the state. A cold front could trigger a few afternoon thunderstorms, but for now the risk appears to be low.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, drier and somewhat cooler. We are forecasting highs in the 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
