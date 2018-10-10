9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a warm and muggy Wednesday evening! Temperatures range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lakeville (Salisbury) is of the cooler spots with a temperature of 66 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature is 73 degrees in New Haven. The temperature is 71 degrees in Hartford, Meriden, Danbury, and Windsor Locks. Willimantic, Waterbury, and Groton are coming in with a temperature of 70 degrees at this hour. Dew point temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees and a south to southwesterly breeze is averaging 5-12 mph in most locations.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael is gradually weakening over Georgia. Maximum sustained winds are down to 90 mph (Category 1) and Michael is moving toward the northeast at 17 mph.
Previous Discussion…
WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Temperatures reached the low and middle 80s this afternoon, which is incredibly warm for early October! The official high at Bradley International Airport was 85 degrees. The record high for October 10th remains 89 degrees, set in 1949. While we did not reach record levels, today’s high was 20 degrees above normal. The normal, or average, high for October 10th is 65 degrees. It was also quite humid with dew point temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael make landfall in the Florida Panhandle near Mexico Beach early this afternoon, roughly around 1:35 pm. Michael is the strongest hurricane to strike the Florida Panhandle in recorded history. Michael was a strong Category 4 Hurricane upon landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. The threshold for a Category 5 Hurricane is 157 mph. The central pressure was 919 millibars (27.14” of mercury), which is 3 mb lower than Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and it is the 3rd lowest pressure on record for hurricanes that have made landfall on the United States Coast.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
This evening will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s. The sky will become cloudy tonight and a few scattered showers could develop by morning. It is going to be mild and muggy throughout the night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THURSDAY…
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut for tomorrow and tomorrow night. Tropical moisture will stream northward into New England and a cold front will approach the region from the west. The result will be numerous showers and a few thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible during the morning commute, but shower activity will really ramp up during the afternoon and heavy rain could have a big impact on the afternoon commute. Tropical downpours could cause localized flash flooding. Some locations could pick up a quick inch or two of rain and locally higher amounts are possible.
Showers and downpours will linger into Thursday night. Meanwhile the center of Michael will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow night and early Friday morning. Michael will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Cape Cod and the Islands. The worst conditions will occur on Nantucket where winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Michael won’t have a direct impact on Connecticut, but rain or showers could linger into Friday morning, especially in Southeastern Connecticut.
FRIDAY…
Beyond Friday morning, weather conditions will improve nicely. The sky will become partly sunny and a strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler, much drier air. We are forecasting highs 65-70 Friday, but the mercury will dip into the 40s Friday night, perhaps the upper 30s in the normally cooler locations. The sky will become mostly cloudy Friday night and a couple of showers may move into the state during the pre-dawn hours.
A BRISK OCTOBER WEEKEND…
A disturbance aloft will move across Southern New England Saturday morning with clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday morning and you’ll want to bring a jacket if you plan on attending the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon. The showers won’t last long. High pressure will move into the region Saturday afternoon and the sky will be partly sunny. However, the air will remain cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze throughout much of the day, but the wind will subside by evening.
Thanks to clear skies and light winds, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Saturday night. Parts of the state could see the first frost of the season!
With high pressure in place, Sunday will be quite pleasant. The morning chill will wear off and the afternoon will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will likely enjoy a good deal of sunshine throughout the day and the wind won’t be too much of a bother.
NEXT WEEK…
A series of fronts and low pressure systems will bring showers or rain from time to time Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. At some point, a period of heavy rain is possible, but it is difficult to predict the timing. The air over Connecticut will remain cool. Highs will range from 60-65 Monday, but temperatures could stay in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET...
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
