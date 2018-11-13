WEATHER ALERTS FOR SNOW AND ICE…
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of Northern Connecticut for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Southern Connecticut for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a very cold day with highs in the 30s and winds gusting to over 40 mph (a gust to 44 mph at Bradley International), we can now expect record or near record cold tonight. The sky will partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s this evening, and wind chills will be in the teens. Overnight lows will be in the teens and lower 20s. The record low for November 15th for the Greater Hartford Area is 17 degrees, set in 1933 and previously in 1905. The record low for Bridgeport is 21 degrees, set in 1967. It could be close!
SNOW ON THE WAY TOMORROW…
Tomorrow will start out partly sunny and cold, but clouds will increase and thicken as the day progresses. It is going to be another cold day with highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the 30s elsewhere. A developing coastal storm will have a big impact on the state late tomorrow and tomorrow night. Snow will develop tomorrow afternoon from southwest to northeast between 3pm and 6pm. Snow will become heavy at times tomorrow evening and it will add up before it changes to sleet then eventually all rain after midnight. We have increased our snowfall forecast. The immediate shoreline should receive 1-2”. Most of the state should receive 2-4”, but 3-6” of snow may fall in the hills to the north and west of Hartford. Roads will quickly become very slippery tomorrow evening and the visibility will be greatly reduced by a burst of moderate to heavy snow. This will make for dangerous driving conditions! Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s tomorrow evening. Temperatures will tend to rise after midnight when the change to all rain occurs.
FRIDAY…
Depending on where you live, the Friday morning commute will be wet or slushy. Most of the state will have rain at that time, but a wintry mix may persist in the Northwest Hills. Rain will end around lunchtime. A change to all snow can be expected in the Northwest Hills before the precipitation ends. We’ll be in much better shape for the evening commute. By then, we should have some partial clearing and temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s. Friday night will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows 30-35.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking good. That is great news if you have errands to run in preparation for Thanksgiving next week! Saturday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 40-45. While a flurry can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a period of light snow late Sunday night and Monday morning. This could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. Monday afternoon should be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. We can’t rule out some light snow or snow showers, but we don’t anticipate an impactful storm at this time. Highs Wednesday should range from 40-45. At this point, it looks like Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cold with highs in the 30s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.