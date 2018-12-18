TUESDAY RECAP…
The wind was a big problem today, especially early this morning. There was a peak gust to 52 mph in Bristol and on New London Ledge. The peak gust was 46 mph in Storrs and 44 mph in Wolcott. The powerful wind resulted in downed trees and power outages in some communities. The wind was strong enough to knock over large garbage cans in towns like Wethersfield. We also had to deal with cold temperatures. Highs were only in the low to middle 30s across much of the state. The wind chill was in the single digits and teens this morning. Wind chills were in the teens and low 20s as of mid-afternoon. On a more positive note, we enjoyed plenty of sunshine today with hardly a cloud in the sky!
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
An intense storm will move through the Canadian Maritimes tonight. At the same time, high pressure will move into New England. That means the sky will remain clear and the wind will subside. This result in the coldest night of the week. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening. The mercury will dip into the teens across most of the state overnight, but some upper single digit temperatures are possible in the normally colder locations.
WEDNESDAY…
Fortunately, this cold weather won’t last very long. The core of the arctic air will shift to the east of New England and temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will range from 38-45 Wednesday afternoon. Plus, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with high pressure in place, and the wind will be much lighter than it was today.
The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night and the air will be seasonably chilly with lows 18-27.
THURSDAY…
The warming trend will continue. High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and a southerly flow of mild air will develop. Temperatures will reach the 40s to near 50 degrees despite an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Rain will develop Thursday night, but temperatures will remain well above freezing. Overnight lows should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Rain will be heavy at times on Friday. There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call and “inside runner”. Both the GFS and European Model are generally in agreement with this scenario. However, the GFS is trying to develop a secondary storm near the coast. This could have an impact on the wind direction, and therefore, temperatures. For now, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 50s with a strong southerly breeze. However, if the wind is more east or northeasterly, temperatures could stay in the 40s especially in northern and western portions of the state.
Rain will taper off the showers Friday night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2”, but there could be even more in some locations. The heavy rain could result in localized poor drainage flooding. I should also note there could be a few embedded thunderstorms along with the heavier downpours.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers will linger into Saturday and the sky will be mostly cloudy. However, temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45-50. The wind will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will become stronger.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday morning, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday. The sky should become partly to mostly sunny Monday, Christmas Eve Day. It’ll be breezy and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.