9 PM UPDATE…
All is quiet in Connecticut at this hour, but severe thunderstorms are moving across Upstate New York and the Catskills. A few of these storms could survive the trip into Connecticut between 11pm and 2am. Temperatures are currently in the upper 50s and 60s. The temperature is 59 degrees in Norwich, 62 in Litchfield, 62 in Waterbury, and 63 degrees in Hartford. It is a bit on the muggy side with dew points in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A southerly breeze is averaging 3-10 mph.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across Connecticut later this evening in advance of a cold front. The greatest risk for damaging winds is to the west of New England, but a strong storm can't be ruled out in our state. Some showers and storms could produce a brief downpour along with some cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s this evening. After the cold front moves through, a northwesterly flow of drier air will develop after midnight. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear, and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s by morning.
FRIDAY…
The sky will be partly sunny and a strong northwesterly breeze will usher in fresh, dry air. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the low to middle 70s.
The wind will subside Friday night as high pressure moves into the region. The sky will become clear, and the wind will subside. The air will also become quite cool. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 45-55.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend is still looking good, for the most part! Saturday will start out sunny, then we can expect increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses. A batch of showers will move across the state Saturday night.
A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday will be partly sunny and much warmer with temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A batch of showers and thunderstorms could move through Southern New England Sunday night, but they could slip by to our south. Any showers will be long gone by Monday morning.
Monday, Memorial Day, is shaping up to be a fantastic day for outdoor activities. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low thanks to a north to northwesterly breeze. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 80s.
HEATING UP NEXT WEEK…
A warm front will move across Southern New England on Tuesday. It’ll bring clouds and potentially a few showers. Highs should be close to 80 degrees. Temperatures could go even higher if the warm front moves through earlier in the day and we break out into afternoon sunshine.
There is a good chance Wednesday will be our first truly hot day of the year. Temperature are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher from the coast! Despite, the heat, the risk of thunderstorms will be low. The sky is expected to be partly to mostly sunny.
A few showers and thunderstorms could move across the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Otherwise, Thursday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
