FRIDAY RECAP…
For the 3rd time this year and for the 2nd time this month, the temperatures topped 90° at Bradley International Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford area). For comparison, the temperature reached 90 degrees or higher 6 times through June 28th of last year.
The high temperature was 91 degrees yesterday, but the official high this afternoon was 92 degrees. That makes today the hottest day of the year and the hottest day since September 6th when the high was 96! While it was certainly hot, the high fell short of the record for June 28th of 97 degrees. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 88 degrees. The record high for June 28th is 93 degrees, set in 1963. The high temperature in Groton was 85 degrees.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and tonight. Patchy fog may form in the hours after midnight and before dawn. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, but likely near 70 degrees in the normally warmer locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and the humidity will be higher. There is a slight chance for a shower early in the morning, but the biggest threat for showers and thunderstorms will come in the afternoon and early evening. We have already issued an Early Warning Weather Alert in anticipation of strong to severe storms tomorrow. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning will be the other danger along with locally heavy downpours. The storms will be hit or miss. That means not everyone will get one, but some towns could get hit pretty hard. We’ll also be keeping track of the temperature. Should the temperature reach 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International, we will have our first heat wave of the year. For an official heat wave to occur, we must have a minimum of 3 consecutive days with a temperature of at least 90 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thanks to a northwesterly breeze, the humidity will begin to drop as well. However, there will still be some instability in the atmosphere and that means there will be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first of July, will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. It will be pleasantly warm with comfortable levels of humidity. Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
A couple of showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Wednesday, the day before the July 4th holiday, should be mostly sunny and warm with highs 85-90. Then, for Independence Day, while not a washout, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the day should be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs close to 90 degrees!
Friday could be hotter with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be higher as well thanks to a southerly flow. The sky should be partly sunny, and it looks like the risk for a shower or thunderstorm will be low, at least for now.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
