***A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 8 am this morning. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Windham County, and all of Southern Connecticut from 5:00 pm this afternoon until late Tonight. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all four southern counties from midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow morning ***
TODAY, 4/21/20…
A strong cold front will move into Connecticut this afternoon and it will bring the risk of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “slight” risk area for severe weather, while Northern Connecticut is in a “marginal” risk area. There is the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts this afternoon along with small hail. The showers and storms will also produce torrential downpours. The morning commute will be dry, but there will be a rising chance for showers by later this morning. The strongest activity will come through the state this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s and the wind will be gusty.
The threat of strong to severe storms will be over by early evening, then a strong northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Windham County, and all of Southern Connecticut from 5:00 pm this afternoon until late tonight. That’s when winds could gust up to 50 mph. As the air turns colder this evening, rain showers could turn to snow showers in the hills, then the sky will become clear later tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop to 30-35 by morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all four southern counties from midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.
WEDNESDAY…
Our midweek weather will be blustery and quite chilly. Despite a mostly sunny sky, highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The west to northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph at times.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cold, but the wind will subside. Lows will range from 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of this week. We’ll remain dry most of Thursday, although sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. Rain may develop by evening, then rain will become steadier Thursday night. Lows will range from 40-45.
The center of the storm will track near or just to the south of New England Coast on Friday. We can expect periods of rain, although it should end by late afternoon, and we may see some partial clearing by evening. Highs will be in the 50s and there will be a strong northeasterly to northerly breeze.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 35-40.
THE WEEKEND…
Yet another storm will approach the state on Saturday as we remain in a very active weather pattern. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain may develop in the evening. Before the sky turns cloudy, temperatures should reach 60-65 away from the coast. Rain is likely Saturday night, and lows will be in the 40s.
The storm will meander over New England on Sunday, which means we can expect showers or possibly a few periods of steadier rain. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast, and highs will be in the 50s.
MONDAY…
The storm will be slow to depart on Monday. Therefore, there may be some lingering showers. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a cool northerly breeze. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.