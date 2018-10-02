TODAY, 10/2/18…
A boundary that has been draped across Southern New England will lift to the north today. Additionally, a disturbance heads in our direction from the west with a cold front, arriving later in the day. While a shower is possible this morning, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the late afternoon and evening hours. At times, the rain could be heavy and a gusty wind can’t be ruled out in parts of the state.
The temperature forecast is a tough one. There are a few factors in play: if the sky remains cloudy or mostly cloudy throughout the day, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, with a little more sunshine, we may have a shot at 80 degrees. This is a situation where there is big ‘bust’ potential and where there could be quite a spread in temperature from south to north. No matter how warm it gets, you’ll notice the humidity as it will be high.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England and we’ll see a return to tranquil weather. There may be some fog and lingering cloudiness early in the morning; but you can expect clearing by late morning. By the afternoon we’ll enjoy a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will also be rather mild: morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY…
In advance of a cold front, there will be a south to southwesterly flow of warmer air. This will help to boost temperatures close to 80° under a partly sunny sky. That front will approach the region from the west, and as it arrives late in the day, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
FRIDAY…
With the front moving offshore from New England, we can expect a return to dry weather as we close out the week. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will trend slightly cooler, topping out in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move across Eastern Canada Saturday, and cooler air will filter southward across New England. So for the first half of the weekend, expect highs in the low to mid-70s. With a shift in wind Sunday, temperatures will trend warmer. Highs could flirt with 80 degrees! As of now, both weekend days appears to be dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The 2nd week of October starts off mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Temperatures will continue to be above average.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET…
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
