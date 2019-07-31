THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for all of Connecticut until 9:00 this evening. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail the size of quarters. The storms have also produced a tremendous amount of lightning during the course of the afternoon hours. Weather conditions will settle down later this evening and most of the shower activity should end by midnight. A cold front will move across the state tonight and drier air will arrive after midnight. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear, and patchy fog may form. Temperatures will dip into the 60s in many locations by dawn.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 will go into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature will come in at 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month! The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International this afternoon, and that brings the tally for the month up to 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST...
The cold front will move off the New England Coast tomorrow, allowing high pressure to build into the region. That means August will begin on a pleasant note tomorrow with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be seasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will drop as the day progresses. Dew points should drop into the 50s in many parts of the state. That is especially true for interior portions of the state.
Tomorrow night will be clear and pleasant with lows 55-65.
We’ll end the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s on Friday. The air may turn a little more humid. A few showers could pop up during the afternoon, but many towns will not get one.
THE WEEKEND...
The weekend is looking good, for the most part. Some of our latest model runs are indicating there may be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon in advance of a weak trough or cold front. However, they will be hit or miss, and may towns will probably remain dry. Highs will be in the 80s. With the front moving slowly across Southern New England on Sunday, a few showers are possible. However, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of high pressure will move into the Northeastern States on Monday. That means we can look forward to some very pleasant weather conditions. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures may actually be a little cooler than normal for a change. We are forecasting highs 80-85, and the humidity will be low.
Tuesday will be nice as well with partly to mostly sunny skies. Morning Lows will be in the very pleasant 50s and lower 60s, and temperatures will rise well into the 80s during the afternoon.
We may be feeling more heat by midweek. We expect Wednesday to be partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
