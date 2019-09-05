YESTERDAY...
It certainly was a wild afternoon in parts of the state! A tornado warning was issued for Northern Hartford County at 4:54 yesterday afternoon, and as this storm moved east-southeastward, tornado warnings were issued for portions of Tolland and Windham Counties. While we don't have confirmation of an actual tornado touching down, a number of towns in Northern Connecticut got hit pretty hard with downed trees and power lines in addition to hail the size of quarters. These towns include: Enfield, Ellington, Vernon, Tolland, and Willington. Vernon was especially hit hard with power outages.
TODAY…
Today is shaping up to be a nice, comfortable day! High pressure to our north will deliver cooler, drier air. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and the humidity will be low. The sky will be sunny, although we may see some high clouds filter into the state during the afternoon in advance of distant Hurricane Dorian.
Tonight will be dry and comfortable with lows 50-55. A partly cloudy sky will give way to increasing cloudiness after midnight.
WATCHING DORIAN FOR TOMORROW…
Hurricane Dorian will move away from the coast of North Carolina and Virginia tomorrow. Dorian will then move out to sea to the south and east of New England tomorrow night and Saturday. Although Dorian will be weaker, it will still be a large and powerful storm. Here in Connecticut, we can expect some fringe effects. Tomorrow should be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or a period of steadier rain in the late afternoon. A north or northeasterly breeze will pick up as well. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s.
Tomorrow night, we can expect periods of rain and breezy conditions. Tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) are expected on Cape Cod and the Islands. While winds in Connecticut could gust to over 30 mph, damaging winds are unlikely. The strongest winds in the state will be in New London County. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 50s.
THIS WEEKEND…
Saturday morning could be rainy and breezy, but weather conditions will improve as Dorian races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes. After a dreary start to the day, the sky should become partly to mostly sunny as temperatures reach the 70s during the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Overall, it's going to be a very nice weekend for outdoor activities once we get beyond Saturday morning. It's a busy weekend with many fairs in the state. We have the Hebron Harvest Fair, the North Haven Fair, the Wapping Fair in South Windsor, the Bethlehem Fair, and the Ledyard Fair.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure building into New England, Monday should be a very pleasant day with lows 50-55 and highs 70-75. The sky will be partly sunny.
We can expect more beautiful weather on Tuesday with sunny skies, morning lows in the 40s and lower 50s, and afternoon highs 70-75.
The next chance for unsettled weather may come on Wednesday. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers, and highs 70-75.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.