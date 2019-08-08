TODAY, 8/8/19
After a really rough day of weather yesterday, today will be partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will move across the state and it will stir up isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. They will be hit or miss, and many towns won’t get one. Unlike yesterday, the risk of severe weather is low. The humidity should begin to drop during the afternoon.
Drier air will overspread the state tonight. The sky will become clear and temperatures will drop to 60-65 by dawn.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be a refreshing day to end the week! The sky will be sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze will continue to usher cooler, drier air into the state. Highs will range from 80-85, and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend for all outdoor activities! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and slightly cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will remain quite low. High pressure will move closer to New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be another winner! The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool, comfortable morning, temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 during the afternoon. The humidity will remain in check.
A couple of showers could reach Connecticut Sunday night with the arrival of a cold front. Lows will be mostly in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
A few showers may linger into Monday morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s can be expected.
Tuesday should be a nice day with high pressure in place. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be dry. The afternoon will be comfortably warm with highs near 80 degrees.
A wave of low pressure may slip out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday. If that happens, we could have periods of rain with highs only in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
