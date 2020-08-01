8AM UPDATE...
Good morning! We're off to a nice start today! Temperatures this morning are comfortable, and the humidity isn't too high either (dew points range from the upper 50's to the mid 60's.) Today is a great day to head to the beach, pool, or lake. It will be hot, but not overly humid. Highs between 85-90. If we do hit 90 officially at Bradley Airport, it will be day #8 of our heat wave. Tomorrow as a warm front approaches, we're forecasting storms in the afternoon. Some could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, and even some hail. Of course all eyes are on Hurricane Isaias too, currently a Category 1 storm heading towards the east coast of FL. The Tuesday-Wednesday time frame is when we can expect impact, likely as a tropical storm. We'll bring you more information today as we continue to get updates from the Hurricane Center....
Previous Discussion
THE 4TH HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport Friday afternoon. That means the 4th heat wave of the year has now lasted 7 days! It is the longest heat wave of the year, thus far! It began on Saturday with a high of 93 degrees. Sunday’s high was a near record 94 degrees. On Monday, the high was a record breaking 98 degrees. The temperature reached a near record 95 degrees on Tuesday, and 92 degrees on Wednesday. The high was 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.
JULY 2020…
July will go into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature will come in at 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature this month was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means this July is the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
Today could be the 8th day of our current heat wave. It will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be around 90 degrees away from the coast, but the humidity will be tolerable. It’ll be a great day for the beach, where highs will be in the 80s.
Humid air will stream northward toward Southern New England on Sunday. The result will be more clouds, and the risk for showers and thunderstorms will return. However, we do not expect a washout. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms. However, we do not expect a widespread severe weather event. For now, we are forecasting high in the upper 80s over interior portions of the state, but it could be cooler if we see more in the way of cloud cover.
NEXT WEEK & ISAIAS…
Monday should be partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.
Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday will greatly depend on the progress of Hurricane Isaias. There is the potential for a period of heavy rain and gusty winds. At this point, the guidance models differ when it comes to the timing. Therefore, we’re not sure when we’ll see greatest impact. The GFS is the fastest model, and has Isaias moving through Southern New England late Monday night and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the European Model is much slower. It has Isaias moving through Southern New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This is a situation we’ll need to watch closely. There is the potential for flash flooding and damaging winds. According to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast, Isaias will move through or near Southern New England as a strong tropical storm. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s (perhaps 85-90 Wednesday), and it will feel tropical due to high humidity.
Isaias will be gone by late Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday should be dry, but the risk of showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
