HUMP DAY...
Today will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and cold. It is going to feel more like late December! Temperatures will remain in the 30s over interior Connecticut with highs closer to 40 degrees near the coast. The wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps the teens at times. A flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the of day for much of the state will be dry.
Tonight will be quite cold. The wind will diminish and the sky will become clear, this will allow temperatures will dip into the teens just about everywhere!
ANOTHER STORM LATE IN THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will start out clear and cold, but clouds will overspread the state as the day progresses (at first dimming the sun, then the clouds lower and thicken). Highs will only be in the 30s (perhaps the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills). The next coastal storm will have a big impact on Connecticut from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Initially, snow develops in time for the evening commute tomorrow and it could come down at a good clip. Because temperatures have been running below normal and given today and tonight will be *so* cold, the snow will stick and accumulate. Based on the storm's track, milder air gets pulled in on an easterly wind off the ocean, transitioning precip to a wintry mix of snow and sleet, from south to north. This happens tomorrow evening and at night, then that will transition to a chilly rain as we head toward daybreak Friday.
At this point, we believe snowfall accumulations will range from just a coating to a slushy inch along the shoreline, to 2-5” in the Northwest Hills. A slushy inch or two is possible in the Greater Hartford Area, and in Waterbury.
For most of the state precipitation should be in the form of rain during the Friday morning commute. However, the Northwest Hills could still have some mixed precipitation where cold air lingers. Roads will be wet or slushy depending on where you live. The coastal storm will move away from Southern New England Friday afternoon and the precipitation will come to an end. Highs will be in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking good. Saturday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday should feature similar conditions although it will likely be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday. Also, clouds will increase and a late day rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front moves through early Monday generating some snow showers. Otherwise expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will only be in the 30s. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s. A passing flurry or show shower is possible.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
