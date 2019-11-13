RECORD COLD TODAY…
The mercury dipped to a record breaking 22 degrees in Bridgeport early this morning. The previous record for November 13th was 23 degrees, set in 1986. The morning low at Bradley International was 19 degrees, which is not a record. The record low for this date is 18 degrees, set in 2001. However, a record is still possible should the mercury dip to 18 degrees or lower at Bradley before midnight tonight.
When it comes to the coldest high temperature for November 13th, records were broken in Bridgeport and at Bradley International today. The afternoon high in Bridgeport was only 33 degrees. The previous record for the coldest high was 38 degrees, set in 1995. That record was shattered! At Bradley, the high was 32 degrees, which is also a new record. The previous record for the coldest high was 33 degrees, set a long time ago in 1911!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a blustery, unseasonably cold day, we can expect another cold night with the potential for more records by morning. However, the wind will be much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England. Temperatures will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986. The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees, also set in 1986. Record cold will only be achieved if the sky remains clear long enough. There are some indications a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the pre-dawn hours.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will move offshore to the east of New England tomorrow and a south to southeasterly flow will develop. Therefore, the cold air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher during the afternoon. The ocean flow will also result in an increase in cloud cover. The sky should become mostly cloudy across most of the state, and there is a chance for a rain or wet snow shower during the afternoon. This may be especially true over central and eastern portions of the state.
A rain or wet snow shower is possible tomorrow night. Lows will be near 30, give or take a few degrees.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A storm will begin to move up the coast, and a cold front will move into far Northern New England. Neither system will impact our weather on Friday. We expect a mainly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn even milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s! The cold front will pass through Connecticut by late Friday night, and a northerly flow of colder air will be in place by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
An Arctic high pressure system will roll into Northern New England on Saturday. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chilly air. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s across most of the state. Shoreline communities may have a shot at 40 degrees. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
High pressure will be centered over far Northern New England on Sunday, while low pressure moves northward off the Carolina Coast. The east to northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will likely spread a deck of ocean clouds into Connecticut. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s at best. For now, we are keeping Sunday dry. The GFS and the European Model are both forecasting dry weather for the second half of the weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Our weather Monday through Wednesday will greatly depend on the track of a series of ocean storms. We should stay dry Monday and Tuesday with the first storm passing out to sea well to the east of New England. The second storm will move northward on Wednesday and it could bring snow and/or rain to the state. The GFS is forecasting more of a direct impact from the storm, while the European Model is forecasting a brushing with Connecticut on the western fringe. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
