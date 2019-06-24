TODAY, 6/24/19
Today will be dry with high pressure in control. The sky will be mostly sunny. While morning lows are in the 50s to near 60 degrees, afternoon highs will be quite warm, in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will still be in the comfortable range.
TUESDAY
Tomorrow will be the transition day between warm and dry, and hot and humid. A warm front will likely bring cloudy skies and a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Showers will likely start by mid-morning and persist into the afternoon. During the afternoon, there may be enough instability for lightning and thunder, too, especially in western Connecticut. Abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
We’ll likely be feeling some heat both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs 85-90 and the air will be humid. There could be a shower or t'storm around Wednesday night. By Thursday, temperatures will likely reach or even exceed the 90-degree mark over interior portions of the state. The sky will be partly sunny.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Friday will be another very warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity may start to drop a tick or two thanks to a developing west-northwesterly flow. The sky should be mostly sunny. The humidity may inch up again Saturday just before a cold front arrives. Once the front is here, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep our eyes on any potential for stronger thunderstorms.
SUNDAY
Cooler, drier air will come Sunday after Saturday’s cold front departs. With dew points in the 40s and low-50s, highs will be close to 80 degrees with sunshine. Now that’s summer refreshment!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
