AFTERNOON UPDATE...
While the week starts off essentially dry, that will not be the case for the remainder of the week.
Today will be warm and muggy (just a slight chance for a shower), with more clouds than sun.
Over the coming days, we’ll see on-and-off chances are for rain (perhaps some rumbles of thunder). Not a washout, day-after-day, but we’re looking a multiple day period with unsettled weather thanks to a frontal boundary that will be stalled in our vicinity. So this is clearly not the best news for the Travelers Championship, at least for the initial rounds.
When it comes to the weekend, we finally transition to brighter/drier weather! Both Saturday and Sunday, as of now, appear to be dry and warm (highs in the low to mid-80s).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY
Today may bring us the best weather of the work week. We expect high pressure to be strong enough to push yesterday's cold front far enough south that sun can partially shine and rain will stay away. Highs will go into the low 80s inland and 70s along the shore.
TUESDAY
Showers will return tomorrow. The same cold front that will have moved to our south today will wobble back in our direction tomorrow. It will come close enough again to bring clouds and scattered showers back as early as tomorrow morning. The newer model output also suggests that wet weather may linger into the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may contain heavy downpours. The air will be mild and muggy with readings in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY
We may have showers or a period of rain Wednesday. Previous forecasts had called for partly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the models have changed course for the wetter, not the better. They're all seeing a storm system developing along the stalled front. It will spread showers and thunderstorms into the state Wednesday morning and linger into the afternoon. There could be a period of steady, heavy rain at some point during this event.
THURSDAY
Low pressure and an area of moisture will approach New England from the west on Thursday, but we should get through most of the day dry. A couple of showers may arrive by evening. A good part of the day should be partly cloudy and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain is expected to spread over the state Thursday night as temperatures bottom out in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY
There is still the potential for wet weather Friday as a wave of low pressure moves across the state. Numerous showers could occur. We'll have a northeasterly flow, which will keep temperatures in the 70s. In fact, some towns could remain in the 60s.
Play at the TPC may be hampered a bit due to this rain.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
The wet pattern should show signs of stopping as the stationary front dissolves and moves southeast of the region. High pressure will start to nose into the state, ending most of the rain. The sun should shine Saturday afternoon, helping to support temperatures close to 80.
Sunday should turn out to be nice. High pressure is projected to come to the state and bring fair weather with highs in the 80s. If this forecast were to come true, it would be fantastic news for the final day of championship play at the TPC.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.