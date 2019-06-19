AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Today we’ll see more clouds than sun, with just a slight chance for some isolated showers to develop… it will be muggy, and warmer than yesterday with highs between 75 and 80 inland, 70 to 75 at the coast.
Showers will be possible tonight and into the day tomorrow… but it’s not until tomorrow evening/night that rain becomes likely (this is when thunderstorms are possible, also heavy rain could fall). Rain Friday morning tapers during the afternoon with perhaps some late day clearing.
The weekend forecast remains on track: Saturday – mostly sunny, seasonably warm; Sunday – sun & clouds, a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Great weather for the final rounds of play at the TPC River Highlands, or at area beaches!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
TODAY, 6/19/19…
A front that's still positioned to the south of New England, will continue to have an impact on our weather today, but there won’t be much of a trigger for showers and thunderstorms to form. While a few showers are possible, most of the day will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny intervals or some brightening at times. There should be just enough sun to boost temperatures well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
A few showers are possible tonight, as lows drop into the 60s.
THURSDAY…
A more significant wave of low pressure (storm) will approach New England from the west tomorrow. There may be a few scattered showers in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms will become numerous during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should top out in the 70s, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be impacted.
Rain is likely tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should end around midday. We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy too. Highs in the 70s can be expected. Play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions in the morning.
A dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies Friday night as temperatures bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.
Summer will officially begin Friday morning! The summer solstice will occur at 11:54 am.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day and that is great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be nice as well. All guidance models are now forecasting dry weather throughout the day. Sunshine will probably mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, but we don’t have to worry about any rain. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the 80s. However, the humidity will remain low. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We may be feeling some heat on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be on the rise as well. A couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. The humidity may start to drop a little during the afternoon thanks to a northwesterly flow. The risk of showers should be low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
