TODAY, 11/8/18…
Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s, but temperatures may stay in the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills. A westerly breeze could gust to 20 mph at times. Overall, a very pleasant day for early November.
The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s and lower 30s tonight.
MORE RAIN FRIDAY…
Another storm system will move up the coast tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will be dry, and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny. However, clouds will quickly take over and rain will develop during the afternoon. Temperatures may not rise out of the 40s and we’ll have to deal with a chilly rain for the Friday night football games. Rain will become heavy at times tomorrow night and there may be some lightning and thunder in parts of the state. Fortunately, the rain will end before dawn. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s by then.
THIS WEEKEND…
The coastal storm will intensify Saturday as it moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. That means we’ll have to deal with a strong northwest wind that will likely gust to 40 mph or higher. Wind related weather alerts may be necessary, such as a wind advisory. Plus, the departing storm will pull chilly air into Southern New England. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will be partly sunny.
The wind will gradually subside Saturday night and the sky will become clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in many outlying areas.
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a mostly sunny day. However, it will be breezy and quite chilly with highs only in the low and middle 40s. A hard freeze is likely Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low and middle 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
Another coastal storm will move into New England early next week. Monday, we can expect increasing cloudiness, but our weather should remain dry through the daylight hours. Highs will be in the 40s. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will fall across the state Monday night. There may be some accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, cold night with lows 30-35.
Precipitation on Tuesday should be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. An easterly or northeasterly wind should keep inland highs in the 40s. Temperatures could pop into the 50s, especially in Southeastern Connecticut. That all depends on the exact storm track. The storm will depart late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that’s when the rain will come to an end.
WEDNESDAY…
A strong northwest wind will usher cold air into the state on Wednesday. Gusts to 40+ mph are possible, and highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind chill is expected to be in the 20s most of the day. Other than a flurry in the hills, Wednesday should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
OCTOBER 2018...
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on October 29th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
