THIS EVENING & TONGHT…
After reaching 90 again (at least 92 officially at Bradley Airport), temperatures slowly settle through the 80s this evening. After the sun sets, they’ll fall into the 70s. Overnight, patchy fog develops as temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY…
With high pressure moving farther offshore, a southerly flow strengthens bringing higher humidity to Connecticut (dew point values should rise to near 70 degrees). A cold front will approach New England from the west, increasing the cloud cover later in the day. In advance of it, temperatures will remain above average, likely topping out in the mid to upper 80s. While the day will start out dry, showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive in the late afternoon or evening. The chances for rain/storms really go up after sunset.
***Heat Wave Watch: we’ve seen highs the last 2 days 90 or higher, so we just need one more day 90+ to have our 2nd heat wave of the year. It will be a close call Thursday, as it will come down to a degree or two!
Tomorrow night, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain is possible since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture by then. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees and areas of fog may form.
FRIDAY…
The front will be slow to move through Southern New England, so until it clears the state we can’t rule out isolated showers/storms. The front is weak, so it will do very little to cool things off. In fact, Friday could be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will remain high in the morning, but dew points may drop a little during the afternoon.
A NICE JULY WEEKEND…
The cold front will be offshore of New England by Saturday and we’ll get into a more pronounced northwesterly flow --- filtering drier air into the state. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be near 90 degrees, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. The humidity will still be tolerable.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will be in control of our weather early next week. Therefore, Monday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky and highs 85-90. The humidity will be low.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, hot and muggier. Highs will be 90 or higher. Showers and thunderstorms may be possible at night.
Wednesday, after some early morning showers, looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs inland in the 90s! It will be humid, too!
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
