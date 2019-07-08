THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight, and that means we can expect tranquil weather conditions. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s this evening, and we can look forward to some great sleeping weather overnight with lows 55-65! Patchy fog may form in the pre-dawn hours.
TUESDAY…
With high pressure in place, tomorrow will be a beautiful summer day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. It is going to get very warm with highs 85-90, but the humidity will be low with dew points in the 50s much of the day. Even the beaches will be warm with highs in the 80s. A light northwest wind in the morning will go onshore during the afternoon.
Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with lows 60-65. Patchy fog may form.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather, but the center will slip offshore as the day progresses. That means we’ll get into a southerly flow of hotter and more humid air. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will likely reach the 60s. It’ll be a great day for the beach with highs in the low and middle 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of hot, humid air. Highs will be near 90, and the dew point is expected to rise to near 70 degrees. The day will start out dry with partly sunny skies, but showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive in the late afternoon and evening.
The front will move into Southern New England Thursday night. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some showers will be capable of producing heavy downpours since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture by then. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees and areas of fog may form.
FRIDAY…
The front will be slow to move through Southern New England, but it could shift a little to the east of Connecticut. Therefore, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm may be greatest in Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts. Still, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in Connecticut. Since the front is weak, it’ll do very little to cool things off. In fact, Friday could be the hottest day of the week with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will remain high in the morning, but dew points may drop a little during the afternoon due to some mixing. Plus, we may get into a slightly drier northwesterly flow by then. It all depends on the position of the front.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front will definitely move to the east of New England by Saturday and we’ll get into a more pronounced northwesterly flow. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be near 90 degrees, but the humidity should be tolerable.
Sunday with be hot and a little more humid with highs near 90. A disturbance will approach New England from the west during the afternoon. Therefore, there may be an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With a lazy summer pattern in place, we will likely see very little change on Monday. With the disturbance nearby, there will still be a chance for a shower or thunderstorms. Otherwise, we can expect another partly sunny, hot day with highs near 90 once again.
We may see our second heat wave of the year between this week and early next week. If our current forecast holds true, we will have a 6-day heat wave, but it will be close. Just 1 or 2 days with a high below 90 degrees could prevent a heat wave or it could make for a much shorter heat wave.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
