THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England tonight. Light rain could brush New York City and Long Island this evening, but our weather will remain dry in Connecticut. Patchy clouds this evening will give way to a clear sky overnight. Plus, a north to northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of chilly air. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
TUESDAY…
Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be bright and sunny. However, temperatures will be well below normal. Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s. The normal, or average, high for March 26th is 52 degrees.
High pressure will drift into New England tomorrow night. That means the sky will remain clear and the wind will become very light. As a result, temperatures will drop to some rather cold levels, especially for early spring. Lows will range from 15-25 across most of the state.
WEDNESDAY…
After the cold start Wednesday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely in the afternoon. Highs will be close to 50 degrees and the sky will be sunny! Plus, the wind will be light throughout the day with high pressure in place.
Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
As high pressure moves offshore, temperatures trend even warmer for the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 50s Thursday afternoon away from the coast. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but our weather will likely remain dry during the daylight hours. A few light rain showers could move into the state Thursday night with the arrival of a weak cold front.
The front will have little impact on the upward temperature trend since it will tend to stall, and it will remain very weak. Therefore, Friday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs 60-65!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Our warming trend will peak this weekend with highs in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees on Saturday. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and the onshore flow should keep highs closer to 60 degrees near the coast, perhaps the 50s.
A stronger cold front will approach New England from the west on Sunday. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on when the front arrives. There are some big timing differences among the models. The GFS is forecasting the front to move through the state Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model has the front arriving Sunday night. The timing difference is more than 12 hours! If the front arrives early, highs could be limited to the 50s. If the front arrives later, Sunday could be another balmy day with highs well up in the 60s. A couple of rain showers are possible with the front, but whether they occur in the morning or hold off until Sunday night depends on when the front moves through.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday, April 1st, should be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, with highs in the 50s. However, if the slower European solution proves to be correct, we could start out the day with rain followed by clearing skies.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.