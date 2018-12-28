2018 RAINFALL SITUATION…
As of 6pm Friday, rainfall at Bradley Airport (for the Hartford Area) for the day had reached 0.44 inches. This now puts 2018 into 5th place for wettest years since records have been kept (they go back to 1905 for the Hartford Area). For Bridgeport, also as of 5pm, 0.89” had been recorded. This make 2018 the 2nd wettest year on record (for Bridgeport they go back to 1948).
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
If you have dinner plans out or have errands to run, you’ll need the rain gear over the next couple of hours as rain tapers off from west to east, doing so well before midnight. Furthermore, there are areas of fog that could reduce visibility (compliments of the mild air over the colder ground). Temperatures will remain quiet mild, ranging from the upper 40s into the lower 50s as a southerly breeze persists prior to the arrival of a cold front.
THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018…
The final weekend of the year will be dry and storm-free. However, there will be a substantial drop in temperature. Saturday, we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind today’s wet weather. Temperatures will peak early in the day (highs will be achieved after midnight), then drop as Saturday progresses. This happens as cold air filters into the state on a strengthening northwesterly wind. After starting out near 50, by 5pm expect temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s! Sunday will be sunny with a much calmer wind. However, it will be cold: we’ll start out near 20 degrees and only rebound to the mid-30s.
TRANSITIONING TO 2019…
The final day of 2018 (Monday) still looks to start out dry, then end wet. Clouds will increase and rain becomes likely by the afternoon/evening with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. If you have plans to ring in the New Year, you’ll need an umbrella as we’ll be dodging raindrops into the night. Then, for January 1st (Tuesday), the wet weather departs and 2019 begins on a mild note… as of now, temperatures should go well into the 50s!
Our temperature fluctuations continue as by midweek, we trend colder. Wednesday, we only expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny. Thursday appears to be even colder. Then, as we end the week, we’ll be watching the potential development of a storms system that could bring rain to the state (as temperatures begin to moderate, making back to near 40).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.