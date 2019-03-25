TODAY…
A cold front is progressing through the region but doing so with little fanfare this morning. If anything, there could be some sprinkles but otherwise it passes through CT dry. We’ll start off with some cloud cover, but it dissipates from north to south behind the front… so we’ll see increasing sunshine as the day progress (the exception will be the coastline where clouds may linger a bit longer). Temperature-wise, it will be cooler than yesterday with readings between 45 and 50 this afternoon.
Colder air lags behind the front, so we we’ll see temperatures trend even cooler before a BIG warm-up that is on tap over the second half of the week and into the weekend.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be unseasonably chilly, also breezy. Highs will only range from the upper 30s to lower 40s, despite plenty of sunshine. However, a northerly breeze will create wind chill values between 25 and 35! At night, as high pressure builds into the region (allowing for a clear sky and a calmer wind), we’ll see temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s --- this is when we hit rock bottom, before a warming trend kicks in.
After the cold start Wednesday morning, under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures rebound to near 50 during the afternoon.
As high pressure moves offshore, temperatures trend even milder toward the end of the end of the week. Highs on Thursday should hit the mid-50s. Clouds be on the increase with just the slightest chance for a late day shower. We’ll then end the week with dry weather, highs in the 60s as a southwesterly flow intensifies!
THE WEEKEND…
Our warming trend appears to peak Saturday, that’s when temperatures away from the Sound could flirt with 70 degrees! Then Sunday, before a cold front arrives, temperatures will likely hit the 60s. With the passage of the front, rain will be possible.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.