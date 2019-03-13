THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A weak disturbance is moving across Central and Northern New England, drifting to the east-southeast. With the exception of just some flurries or sprinkles near the Massachusetts border, our evening will feature a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop out the 40s into the 30s slowly, an only bottom out between 30 and 35 day daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be MUCH milder across Connecticut with highs in the low to mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds, that’s about 10 degrees above average! This happens as high pressure moves offshore allowing a southwesterly flow to strengthen. At the same time, a high impact storm system in the middle of the country passes through the Great Lakes and into Canada as we close out the week. It eventually swings a cold front through CT, before that happens Friday, temperatures peak near 60. Also Friday, there is also a chance for isolated showers, but the best chance for rain comes toward the evening hours with the arrival of the cold front. That’s when the rain could be heavier, with a gusty wind. Furthermore, some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. NO severe weather is expected in Southern New England.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the front: Saturday, any lingering cloud cover moves out and while still mild, it won’t be as warm as Friday with highs near 50. It will also be breezy. Sunday will be cooler, not as windy, with highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, the weak clipper that was once going to generate at least a chance for a rain or snow shower looks less likely… so for Monday, we start the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday also appear to be dry. Temperatures early next week will be below average: lows in the 20s, highs near 40.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
