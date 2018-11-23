THANKSGIVNG & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since records have been kept (they go back to 1905)! Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high yesterday was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21 degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
In addition to all these goodies, the ‘average’ temperature for 11.22.18 was 15.0 degrees, which is a new record. This ties for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). By 4 days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season!!
------------------------------------
This morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees, from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month, on record. For Bridgeport, with a low 12 degrees… the day marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Temperatures slowly drop through the 20s this evening. Overnight, while still quite chilly… it won’t be *as* cold. A light southwesterly breeze and scattered cloud cover will prevent temperatures from markedly dropping. Instead, they’ll bottom out in the upper teens inland, and in the lower 20s along the coastline.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Big-time relief from the frigid weather is on the way! After starting out with some sunshine Saturday, clouds will be on the increase. By the afternoon temperatures will be much more comfortable as they top out in the 40s. A developing coastal storm spreads rain into the state during the evening hours. The rain becomes heavier at night with temperatures remaining steady, if not rising toward daybreak.
Rain should end Sunday morning, with partial clearing thereafter. Temperatures during the afternoon could swing a bit above average for a change, as they peak near 50! This certainly bodes well for those returning home after a long Thanksgiving weekend!
THE WEEK AHEAD WEEK…
After a brief reprieve, another storm system is forecast to develop and move up the coast on Monday. Rain overspreads the state and it could be moderately heavy at times. As the storm moves away and temperatures drop, the precip could end as a wintry mix (especially in the NW Hills) Monday night.
Tuesday will be dry, but breezy. Under a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Wednesday, should be mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Isolated rain or wet snow showers can’t be ruled out. We are forecasting highs in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be storm-free with a party to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will again be below average, as highs will be near 40.
Friday also should be dry, with highs in the lower 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
