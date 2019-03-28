EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Temps are trending warmer today: at/above normal by a couple of degrees this afternoon (especially inland). Clouds increase later today, and we’re dry through this evening. Then overnight, there is a slight chance for a passing shower.
A bit of a change: tomorrow doesn’t look as dry as it once did. Showers looks likely midday, but temps will still be mild with highs near 60.
The weekend forecast is essentially on track. Saturday we’ll have clouds with intervals of sunshine – 65 to 70 inland is still possible. Sunday, rain will be likely with the arrival/passage of a cold front. Then we’ll trend cooler into early next week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
TODAY & TOMORROW…
With high pressure offshore today, a persistent southerly breeze will begin to pump milder air into Southern New England. Highs will range from the upper 40s at the coast to the middle 50s over interior portions of the state. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness this afternoon, but our weather will remain dry during the daylight hours. A few light rain showers could move into Connecticut tonight with the arrival of a weak cold front. Temperatures will bottom out near 40 degrees, if not a little higher.
The front will stall near or over Connecticut on Friday, but it will remain weak. While a passing rain shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast. Tomorrow night will be mild with lows in the 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Our warming trend will peak on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures could top out close to 70 degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. A strong southerly breeze will keep highs in the 50s along the immediate coast. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday, as our weather remains dry.
A strong cold front will move into New England on Sunday. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on when the front arrives. There are still some timing differences among the models. The GFS is forecasting the front to move through the state Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model has the front arriving around midday or in the early afternoon. This will have an impact on high temperatures. For now, we are forecasting a high near 60 degrees, but it could be higher or lower depending on exactly when the front moves through. Showers are likely Sunday and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.
A strong northwesterly flow of drier, cooler air will develop Sunday night and temperatures should drop close to 30 degrees by dawn Monday.
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF APRIL…
Monday, April 1st, should be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs 50-55. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds should allow temperatures to dip to 25-30 Monday night.
With high pressure centered to our north and a developing northeasterly flow, Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs 45-50.
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for midweek. The GFS Model is forecasting light rain and perhaps a wintry mix on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the European Model has the storm spinning around off the Carolina Coast, well to the south of New England.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
