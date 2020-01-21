NOON HOUR UPDATE...
With low temperatures in the teens (shoreline) and single digits (inland) this morning, the worst of this round of cold is behind us. A warming trend now commences… while highs today will still be near/below freezing, they’re heading into the upper 30s tomorrow to near 40, then we expect mid-40s Thursday and Friday. The rest of the week will feature dry, storm-free, bright weather.
This weekend, a storm still looks likely… that being said, there is a lot of uncertainty (as there typically is this far out) regarding timing and precipitation type. As of right now it all looks to start sometime Saturday, and perhaps lingering into Sunday or Sunday night. Over that period of time, we could see it all from snow to a mix to rain, then back and forth………
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, THROUGH FRIDAY…
This will be a period of very quiet weather! The area of high pressure that moved into New England overnight will essentially remain in place for the rest of the week. However, the cold weather will moderate, and by midweek temperatures will go from below normal to above!
Today will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the wind will be light. The mercury will then dip into the teens tonight.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and milder with highs 35-40. Thursday and Friday will be even milder with highs in the 40s! Thursday will be mostly sunny, then sunshine may mix with some clouds on Friday, especially during the afternoon. With high pressure in place, the wind will be light throughout the 4-day period.
A WEEKEND STORM…
After a quiet stretch, the next storm will arrive this coming weekend, but the type or types of precipitation we’ll see will greatly depend on the storm track. By the time the storm arrives, the cold air will have greatly modified. Therefore, an all snow event does not appear likely for the entire state. However, given the storm is still 5 days away, many things could change.
For now, it looks like snow, rain, or a wintry mix will develop on Saturday especially during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the 30s to possibly near 40. The precipitation will continue Saturday night and Sunday morning. It should start to taper off Sunday afternoon, but the storm may not end completely until Sunday evening. Highs should remain in the 30s. How much snow, rain, and ice we’ll see remains to be seen. However, parts of the state, especially interior Connecticut, could see an accumulation of snow. We will keep you updated over the coming days!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm should be over by late Sunday or Sunday night. Therefore, we’ll be in much better shape by Monday. We are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures with highs in the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OUR RECENT SNOWFALL…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°!).
