9:00 PM UPDATE...
Sky conditions vary from partly cloudy to overcast at this hour. There is no precipitation in the state, although there may have been a few sprinkles earlier this evening. Temperatures range from 57 degrees in Danielson and Willington to 66 degrees at Bradley International Airport. The temperature is 64 degrees in Hartford, Meriden, New Haven, and Bridgeport. Dew points are in the upper 30s and 40s over interior portions of the state, but in the lower 50s near the coast thanks to an onshore breeze. In most locations, there is a light south to southwesterly breeze, but Bridgeport has an average wind speed of 14 mph, and Bradley International currently has calm conditions.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT...
A warm front will move into Southern New England tonight. Therefore, tonight won’t be as cool as last night. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s, which is still comfortable. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but our weather should remain dry. Showers and areas of rain will pass by to the north of Connecticut, across portions of Massachusetts and Northern New England.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
With the warm front aligned to the north of Connecticut, a south to southwesterly breeze will pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to 80 degrees or higher over portions of Northern Connecticut. Most of the day will be dry, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into the state during the late afternoon or evening.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night. Rainfall will be locally heavy. Plus, the air will be mild and muggier. Low temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s, and dew point temperatures won’t be far behind.
By Thursday, an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move through Southern New England. More showers are likely, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. By late in the afternoon, we should see fewer showers as low pressure begins to move offshore. The sky will be cloudy, but we may get a peek at the sun during the afternoon. Highs will be around or just over 80 degrees, and the air will be moderately humid.
Any lingering showers will end Thursday night, and temperatures will bottom out near 60 degrees.
FRIDAY…
A much better day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80-85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means Saturday and Sunday will feature very pleasant weather conditions! Both days will be dry and warm, and sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will be low. Sunday may be a few degrees warmer, but still comfortable. Nighttime lows this weekend will range from 55-60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure should keep us dry on Monday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures should rise well into the 80s.
Low pressure and a large area of moisture will move up the coast on Tuesday. Rain may overspread the state during the afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures should reach the lower 80s.
The forecast for early next week is based on the GFS guidance model. However, it should be noted the European Model brings rain into Connecticut a day earlier. If the European Model is correct, showers arrive on Monday with more rain Monday night and Tuesday morning. The wet weather ends Tuesday afternoon. Since there are big timing differences among the guidance models, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday comes with a degree of uncertainty.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.