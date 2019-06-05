TODAY AND TOMORROW...
Showers today will be focused to our north, along a stalled boundary. So here in CT, while an isolated shower can't be ruled out, the day should feature a mix of sun and clouds. Being on the southern side of that boundary, a south to southwesterly breeze will continue transporting warmer air into the state. This morning, temperatures are 15 to 20° warmer than 24 hours earlier (when they were chilly, in the 30s and 40s!). Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to 80(+) degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut. Most of the day will be dry, but we expect showers and scattered thunderstorms to move into the state during the evening hours. Any that develop could produce heavy rain, also a gusty wind.
The potential for thunderstorms continues through tonight, with a continued threat for torrential downpours. Also, as we head through the next 24 hours, the air will become muggier.
Tomorrow, an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move through Southern New England. More showers are likely, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder as the front pushes through the region. By late in the afternoon, we should see fewer showers as low pressure begins to move offshore. The sky will be cloudy, but we may get a peek at the sun during the afternoon. Highs will be around or just over 80 degrees, and the air will be moderately humid.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week on a much drier, brighter note! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80 to 85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means Saturday and Sunday will feature very pleasant conditions! Both days will be dry and warm, and sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will be low. Sunday may be a few degrees warmer, but still comfortable. Nighttime lows this weekend will range from 55-60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure should keep us dry on Monday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures should rise well into the 80s.
Low pressure and a large area of moisture will move up the coast on Tuesday. Rain may overspread the state during the afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures should reach the lower 80s.
The forecast for early next week is based on the GFS guidance model. However, it should be noted the European Model brings rain into Connecticut a day earlier. If the European Model is correct, showers arrive on Monday with more rain Monday night and Tuesday morning. The wet weather ends Tuesday afternoon. Since there are big timing differences among the guidance models, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday comes with a degree of uncertainty.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
