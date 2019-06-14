AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Our forecast is on track!
This afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance for a brief shower (most of the state will be dry).
Tomorrow is the pick of the weekend as it will be dry, and warmer, under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun… it will be muggier with a chance for showers, perhaps some thunderstorms.
Next week, a frontal boundary looks to stall in the region --- this means we could have a period of time with on-and-off chances for rain/storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY, 6/14/19…
Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Spotty showers will move across the state this afternoon, but they will be brief and light. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, and highs will range from 70-75, which is a little cooler than normal. The normal high for June 14th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
The clouds will clear away tonight as the wind subsides. It’ll be a cool night with lows 50-55.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Tomorrow is looking good with a mostly sunny sky! High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and a strong south to southwesterly breeze will develop. This will pump warmer air into Southern New England. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Despite the warmer weather, the humidity will remain low.
A few showers could move into the state tomorrow night. Plus, the air will be mild with lows mostly in the 60s.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warm and the air will turn more humid. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a weak frontal boundary will spark a few showers and thunderstorms. However, we do not expect a washout, as much of the day should be dry.
MONDAY…
The front will stall somewhere across Southern New England on Monday. Therefore, there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but temperatures will greatly depend on exactly where the front stalls. If the front stalls in Connecticut, parts of the state could have highs in the 70s while other parts of the state reach the 80s. The air will remain humid.
TUESDAY…
Showers are possible Tuesday morning, but the front should shift to the south of New England as the day progresses. Therefore, Tuesday afternoon should be dry with a low risk of showers. The sky should become partly sunny as the humidity drops slightly. The air will be warm with highs in the low and middle 80s expected.
WEDNESDAY…
For now, it looks like an area of high pressure will keep us dry. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be warm with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity should be low with dew points in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
An area of moisture will move up the coast on Thursday. Therefore, we expect increasing cloudiness and showers may develop toward evening. Highs should be around 80, give or take a few degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.