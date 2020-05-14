NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be stellar! Temps this afternoon hit the upper 60s (perhaps near/above 70) inland, mid-60s at the coast. After starting the day with ample sunshine, clouds increase later today.
Tonight, with the arrival of a warm front, there’s a chance for rain/storms.
Tomorrow, behind the warm front, there’s a lull and temperatures go significantly higher. With enough clearing/sunshine, they could get close to 80. In advance of a cold front later in the day, thunderstorms will develop and move across the state. They could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. An isolated tornado in the region, can’t be ruled out.
The weekend:
Saturday - mostly sunny, mild (mid-70s)
Sunday - cooler (65-70), increasing cloudiness with a chance for late day showers.
Next week:
As of now, it looks unsettled and cooler… we could see a several day period of wet weather, with on-and-off rounds of rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
Good morning! It was a cold start across CT, but not cold enough to set any new records. The current record lows stand for May 14th; for the Greater Hartford Area it is 32 degrees, set in 1987. The record low for Bridgeport is 37 degrees, set in 1996.
TODAY AND TONIGHT…
After and chilly morning, we can look forward to a mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon as a warm front approaches New England. The wind will be light in the morning, then a south to southwesterly breeze with develop during the afternoon. This will keep shoreline communities cooler.
The warm front will pass through the state tonight with clouds and a round of showers and some embedded thunder. It’ll be a lot milder than recent nights with lows 50-55.
FRIDAY…
Showers will end Friday morning, then there should be a spell of dry weather as the warm front lifts just to the north of Connecticut. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen in the warm air sector. Temperatures will rise into the 70s, and the humidity will be noticeably higher too. Dew points could rise into the 60s. During the mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for another round of showers and thunderstorms. There may be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We will keep you updated! The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. The unsettled weather will occur in advance of a cold front that will pass through the state Friday night. The risk of showers and storms will end Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be a beautiful day. Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will reach the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. After some morning sunshine, clouds will overspread the state during the late afternoon and evening. However, it now looks like showers will hold off until Sunday night. Good timing! The air will be a little cooler Sunday, but it will still be quite pleasant with highs near 70. Shoreline highs will be in the 60s at best.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY…
This will be a very interesting time period. Low pressure will evolve over the Northeast. At the same time, a subtropical depression or sub-tropical storm will move northward off the East Coast of the United States. At this point, it looks like this system will remain offshore of New England, but it could be a little too close for comfort. Still, it may become part of this overall large storm that will slow down and potentially impact Southern New England for several days, beginning Monday and lasting through midweek. This could be a very wet period with the potential for heavy rain at some point, a gusty wind, and unseasonably cool temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
