The mercury topped 90 degrees today in several locations. For the Greater Hartford Area, the temperature has now reached 90 degrees or higher 10 times this year. There were 6 days in June and now 4 days in July. We did not have record heat in Connecticut today. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 9th is 99 degrees, set in 1936. However, the heat index (what you feel), reached the upper 90s at Brainard Airport this afternoon.
The threat of an evening thunderstorm is minimal. A partly cloudy sky will give way to increasing cloudiness overnight. Patchy fog will form. It is going to be another warm, muggy night with lows 68-74.
An area of low pressure currently off the coast of North Carolina has just been named Tropical Storm Fay. Further strengthening will be determined by the track. A track over water will favor a stronger storm. A track over land will cause the storm to weaken. Some of our guidance models are tracking Fay to the west of Connecticut tomorrow night, while the NAM is forecasting a track over Western Connecticut. This could have a significant impact on where the heaviest rain will fall.
There is no doubt this system will come loaded with tropical moisture, which means there is the potential for flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Rainfall totals by Saturday morning could reach 1-2” in some locations, and locally higher amounts are possible.
Showers will develop tomorrow. There could be a few in the morning, then they will become numerous during the afternoon. There is a chance for a thunderstorm or 2 as well. Some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours. Highs will be in upper 70s and lower 80s, and the air will remain quite humid.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night. Downpours could lead to localized flooding. There is also a concern for severe weather. While we don’t expect widespread severe weather, some storms could produce gusty to damaging winds. Since there will be a lot of low-level shear, some storms could rotate. That means there could be an isolated tornado or two somewhere in Southern New England. This is something we’ll have to closely monitor. Tomorrow night will be warm and sultry with lows in the lower 70s.
The tropical system will move away to the north of Connecticut Saturday morning. Most of the rain should over by then. However, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon during the heat of the day. Temperatures should rise close to 90 degrees under a partly sunny sky, and the air will remain humid.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low. However, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The risk of a shower or storm will be low.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity may drop off a little, which will certainly be a welcome change.
There is the potential for some very hot weather on Thursday. Temperatures could rise well into the 90s over interior portions of the state. There may be some risk for a shower or thunderstorm with the arrival of a frontal boundary.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
