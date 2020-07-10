***Tropical Storm Fay continues to move up the coast and will impact the state through tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect statewide and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. This is where winds could gust to 40-50 mph later today.***
TODAY…
Clouds from Fay have already arrived and by this afternoon scattered tropical downpours become likely. As of 5am, the tropical storm was moving to the north at 10 mph with sustained wind of 50 mph. Little to no change in intensity is forecast as it moves toward CT.
Rain becomes steadier and heavier this evening and lasts into tonight. We could see 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts (especially across western CT). There is also a chance for embedded thunderstorms this evening as Fay moves closer to and then into the state. Furthermore, there is a concern for severe weather. While we don’t expect a widespread threat, some storms could produce strong/damaging wind. Since there will be a lot of low-level shear some storms could rotate, meaning there could be an isolated tornado or two somewhere in Southern New England. This is something we’ll be monitoring closely.
Today won't be as hot as yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will remain high.
THE WEEKEND…
Fay will be done and over by daybreak Saturday. Tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and humid, with highs near 90. Then, during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will again develop.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. While primarily dry, it will still be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s inland. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The risk of a shower or storm will be low.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity may drop off a little, which will certainly be a welcome change.
There is the potential for some very hot weather on Thursday. Temperatures could rise well into the 90s over interior portions of the state. There may be some risk for a shower or thunderstorm with the arrival of a frontal boundary.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
