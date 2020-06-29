MONDAY RECAP...
Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued earlier today, mainly in Western and Eastern CT. While some towns stayed dry, many towns got a really good soaking! Parts of New London Country received over 3" of rain in a short amount of time. We also got several reports of pea to quarter size hail, specifically in the Lyme/Old Lyme area. A wind gust of 58mph was reported in East Hartford. So overall, it was a very active afternoon!
The reason for today's unsettled weather is due to a closed area of low pressure off to the east of southern New England. It's been sitting, and spinning, and generating storms during the heating of the day. Our storms were actually moving from north to south, which isn't our typical summer storm pattern! As the sun set, storms generally petered out, and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog is possible by morning.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
Rinse, and repeat for tomorrow and Wednesday. The cut off low will continue to spin nearby, creating enough instability for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70's tomorrow, to near 80 on Wednesday. The humidity will remain high, in the "muggy" category. We will be keeping a close eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler..the only Live Doppler in the state! If you have outdoor plans tomorrow or Wednesday, please keep an eye to the sky, or better yet, download the WFSB App, where you can see Live Pinpoint Doppler, and track the storms in your neighborhood.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
Warmer, more humid weather will return Thursday. The wind will turn southwesterly out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland. Friday looks mainly dry and a bit cooler, highs in the lower 80's. Drier, more comfortable air will filter in during the second half of the day.
4TH OF JULY WEEKEND...
The 4th of July holiday looks fantastic! Lower humidity, with highs in the lower 80's. Sunday will start out dry, but there may be some storms popping later in the day.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.