In the wake of this morning's rain, clouds erode and temperatures pop into the 50s (briefly) early this afternoon. Then, the wind intensifies with the passage of cold front… gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph with colder air filtering into the state. Temperatures by the evening commute will start dropping, through the 40s into the 30s (wind chill values go into the 20s/teens).
The weekend will be dry & bright, but cold. Saturday, highs may struggle to reach freezing and the wind will be a factor. In the morning – it will feel more like the single digits (if not subzero in the NW Hills). By the afternoon, wind chill values will only be in the teens. Sunday should be seasonably cold, but less windy.
Next week still looks to start out with some flurries early Monday. Then, all eyes are on the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe as a storm looks to develop and bring a variety of precipitation types to CT.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
A very weak storm system slipped out to sea to the east of New England overnight. At the same time, a cold front is approaching the region from the west. We have overcast conditions this morning with scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures across the state are from 35-40.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut during the late morning and early afternoon. It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers this morning, but the wet weather should end around midday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. A southwesterly wind in advance of the front will send temperatures rising into the 50s. However, the air will then turn much colder by this evening. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s. Plus, a northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for Northern CT starting tonight and lasting through tomorrow afternoon.
The air will turn even colder later tonight. By dawn tomorrow, temperatures will range from 15-23, but the wind chill will be in the single digits, perhaps even below zero in some locations.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 40 mph, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Saturday night will be clear and quite cold. High pressure will move closer to New England and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will drift across New England. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be light. Temperatures will rise well into the 30s Sunday afternoon.
A weak disturbance will move across Southern New England late Sunday night. It could produce some light snow or flurries after midnight. There may be a very light, fluffy accumulation of snow.
Any snow will end by early Monday morning. The sky will then become mostly sunny as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s. Monday night will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens.
A storm will impact the state Tuesday and Wednesday, but exactly how remains to be seen. The storm center should track to the south of New England and with cold high pressure to our north there is a concern for snow and an icy mix. For now, we are forecasting the sky to become cloudy Tuesday with snow and/or an icy mix developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday should range from 30-35. The icy mix should continue Tuesday night, but it could change to snow by Wednesday morning. The snow should end by midday, then Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs 35-40. This forecast is subject to change, and we will continue to keep you updated over the coming days.
Thursday should be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
