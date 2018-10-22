MONDAY RECAP…
It was a cold and frosty morning with temperatures in the 20s away from the coast! The early morning low was 24 degrees in Meriden, and 25 degrees in Waterbury and Willimantic. Hartford had a morning low of 29 degrees. Abundant cloud cover limited afternoon highs to the 40s and lower 50s. The normal, or average, high for October 22nd is still 61 degrees.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, but our weather will remain dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Lows will be in the range of 40-45 in the larger coastal cities, like New Haven and Bridgeport.
TUESDAY…
A storm system will move into New England on Tuesday, probably just to the north of Connecticut. The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and Northern New England. However, a few rain showers will make their way into Connecticut during the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is possible in a few locations. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, our weather will turn briefly milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The mildest weather will likely occur in the southern half of the state.
Scattered showers will end Tuesday night and temperatures will dip to 35-45 by dawn Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY…
The storm will intensify as it moves away from coast of New England and into the Canadian Maritimes. This will set the stage for the return of gusty winds and much cooler air. A northwesterly wind will get stronger as the day progresses and gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing shower is possible.
The air will continue to turn colder Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and the wind chill will drop into the 20s. There could be a few snow showers in the Litchfield Hills and the Berkshires.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in the middle to upper 40s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Like Wednesday, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day!
Thursday night will be quite cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY…
This is where the forecast becomes very complicated. A coastal storm is likely, but the timing and the impact it will have on Connecticut is hard to pin down at this time. The GFS model holds the rain off until late Saturday and Saturday night. Meanwhile, the European Model brings rain and wind into the state by Saturday morning. There is a timing difference of nearly 12 hours. If the European Model is correct, Saturday will be windy and chilly with periods of rain that could become heavy at times. Highs would be in the 40s across much of the state. This model also keeps the unsettled weather in place Sunday and Monday with a series of coastal lows bringing periods of rain. Eventually there may be some wet snow mixing in over the hills. Sunday would be breezy and raw with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. We would probably see similar temperatures on Monday.
The European Model is forecasting a track closer to the coast. Meanwhile, the GFS has the initial storm tracking to the east of Cape Cod, which would lessen the impact on Connecticut.
We won’t get too specific at this time since this is a complex storm and there is a lot of variability among the models. However, there is the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Southern new England. We will keep you updated throughout the week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
