NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today: rain tapers to scattered showers, then clouds clear… we’ll end the day with sunshine and temps 60+!
For the weekend, temps trend cooler but it will be dry.
Saturday - windy, highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday - breezy (not *as* windy), highs in the 40s.
Next week starts out cool and dry. Our next chance for precip comes Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day)… when we could see a little rain/snow mix (but nothing substantial). Then Wed/Thu, temps go back up… into the 50s then near 60.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
TODAY, 3/13/20…
An umbrella will come in very handy this morning! Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, and you might hear a rumble or thunder. A cold front will pass through the state during the afternoon, and weather conditions will gradually improve. Rain will taper off to showers, then showers will end by mid to late afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1.0”, and we really need it since March has been very dry so far. At least today will end on a pleasant note with sunshine making an appearance, plus temperatures will peak near 60 degrees, perhaps in the 60s!
A brisk northwesterly breeze will usher much cooler air into the state tonight. The mercury will dip into the 30s by dawn.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…
It is the last weekend of the winter season since spring will arrive next week, on Thursday, March 19th. Because this is a leap year, the spring season will arrive earlier than it has in more than a century! However, it is shaping up to be a progressively cooler weekend. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. A west to northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and the wind chill will dip into the 30s at times.
A storm will bring rain and perhaps some wet snow to portions of the Mid-Atlantic States Saturday night and Sunday. However, the wet weather will remain well to the south of New England. A strong high pressure system will be the dominant weather feature over New England on Sunday. The sky will be bright and sunny, but there will be a chilly northerly breeze. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s.
The mercury will then plunge solidly into the 20s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
The chilly weather will carry over into the beginning of next week. Highs on Monday will only range from 40-45. It’ll be a dry day, although sunshine will give way to a cloudier sky during the afternoon. That’s when high pressure will slip offshore, and an ocean flow will develop. Precipitation will arrive Monday night in the form of snow or a wintry mix. A light accumulation of snow is possible in parts of the state. Temperatures will bottom out near freezing.
The wintry mix will change to rain Tuesday morning. More rain is likely during the afternoon, but it may end by evening. It’ll be a cloudy, chilly day with highs in the 40s.
An area of high pressure will build into New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs 50-55.
A southwesterly breeze could pump milder air into Southern New England on Thursday. Temperatures could reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast! It should be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER...
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.