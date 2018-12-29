THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018
The final weekend of the year will be dry and storm-free. There will be a substantial drop in temperature, however.
Turning colder today
Saturday, we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind today’s wet weather. Temperatures will peak early in the day, with highs achieved just after midnight, then drop as Saturday progresses. A strengthening northwesterly wind will cause this cool-down. After an early morning in the 50s, expect temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s by late this afternoon!
Cold with less wind tomorrow
Sunday will be sunny with a much calmer wind. The air will still be cold: the day will start out near 20 degrees and only rebound to the mid-30s during the afternoon.
INTO 2019
Wet weather arrives New Year’s Eve
The final day of 2018 still looks to start out dry, then end wet. Clouds will increase and rain becomes likely by the afternoon/evening with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. If you have plans to ring in the New Year, you’ll need an umbrella as we’ll be dodging raindrops into the night.
Drier and Mild January 1, 2019
Then, for January 1st (Tuesday), the wet weather departs and 2019 begins on a mild note. As of now, we think temperatures will go well into the 50s as skies clear.
Colder weather returns midweek
The temperature will trend colder again midweek. Wednesday, we only expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny. Thursday appears to be even colder. Then, as we end the week, we’ll be watching the potential development of a storms system that could bring rain to the state as temperatures begin to moderate, making back to near 40.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.