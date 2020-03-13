THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front passed through Connecticut today, but when the clouds cleared away temperatures popped into the 60s! Now, a gusty northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. The sky will be mainly clear.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…
It is the last weekend of the winter season since spring will arrive next week, on Thursday, March 19th, at 11:50 pm. For several reasons, this will be the earliest arrival of spring in 124 years! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s, but it will feel much cooler with a northwesterly wind gusting to 30-40 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push dry, seasonably chilly air southward across all of New England on Sunday. The sky will be bright and sunny, but temperatures may not rise out of the 40s. For most of the state, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is close to the normal high of 47 degrees for March 15th. A northerly breeze will gust to over 20 mph, and the wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day.
Sunday night will be clear and cold. The mercury will dip into the 20s, but some teens are possible in the normally colder locations.
NEXT WEEK…
The chilly weather will carry over into the beginning of next week. Highs on Monday will only range from 40-45. It’ll be a dry day, although sunshine will give way to a cloudier sky during the afternoon. That’s when high pressure will slip offshore, and an ocean flow will develop. Light precipitation will arrive late Monday night in the form of snow or a wintry mix. A light accumulation of snow is possible in parts of the state. Temperatures will bottom out near freezing.
The wintry mix will change to rain Tuesday morning. Rain will end Tuesday afternoon and we should see some clearing later in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 50s.
An area of high pressure will build into New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and quite chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s at best. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s, perhaps the teens in parts of the state.
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Thursday, and milder air will stream northward. This will result in an increase in cloud cover, and a rising chance for rain by evening. Temperatures should rise close to 50 degrees during the afternoon.
The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s. There will be a chance for rain or at least a few showers.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER...
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
