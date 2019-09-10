EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Other than some spotty sprinkles in parts of the state… the rest of today should feature primarily dry weather, comfortable temps and a mix of sun and clouds (at times more clouds than sun).
Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer and also muggier. As a cold front approaches late in the day, there will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The greatest risk for a strong (possibly severe) storm is to our west. The front won’t clear CT until Thursday morning, so because of this, there will be an ongoing chance for showers. Thursday afternoon, we expect partial clearing.
We end the week cooler and dry.
The weekend still looks to feature a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday. Then Sunday appears to still be dry. Both days, highs should be near/above 80.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------
TODAY, 9/19/19…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England today, and a southerly flow will develop. Sky conditions will vary from cloudy to partly sunny, and it’ll be another comfortable day with highs in the 70s. A few spotty, light rain showers are possible today and tonight. However, most of the state will remain dry. Plus, a southerly flow of warmer, more humid air means tonight will be milder than recent nights. Lows will likely range from 60-65.
WEDNESDAY...
A cold front will approach Connecticut from the north and west tomorrow. In advance of the front, there will be a south-southwesterly flow of unseasonably warm air. Highs will be in the 80s and the air will turn noticeably more humid. It’ll feel much more like the middle of summer again! Most of the day will be partly sunny, but the cold front will stir up a few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers are possible tomorrow night as the cold front slowly moves southward across the state. It’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY…
Clouds and showers will linger into Thursday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon as cooler, drier air overspreads Southern New England from north to south. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, and the humidity will drop, especially during the afternoon.
We can expect further clearing Thursday night, and the air will turn much cooler with temperatures dipping into the 50s.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a very pleasant note. A large high pressure system will drift across New England with cool, dry air. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England and this will allow a warm front to advance toward New England. That means temperatures will be on the rise again, and there will be a period of showery weather. Saturday should start out partly sunny, then we’ll likely see more cloud cover during the afternoon. There will be a rising chance for showers as well. Highs will range from 75-80. Saturday night will be mild and muggier with lows 60-65.
Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs 80-85. The air may turn a little less humid as the day progresses.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
There is the potential for some very warm weather on Monday. Temperatures could rise well into the 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.