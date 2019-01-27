COLD OVERNIGHT
There will be a few more snow showers passing with the cold front early in the night; thereafter, we should expect partly cloudy, dry weather. Temperature will drop no lower than the 20s.
WINTRY NEXT WEEK
Fair and cold Monday
Monday will be cold and pleasant. High pressure will drift across Canada and extreme northern New England. A north to northwesterly flow around the high will deliver a shot of seasonably cold air to all of New England, as a result. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will spread over the state Monday night in advance of the next storm. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
Stormy Tuesday
Inclement weather will return Tuesday. A storm system will move through the Great Lakes on Tuesday, positioning Connecticut on the warmer side of the storm. Tuesday will be cloudy and spotty light snow will be possible during the late morning or early afternoon. Steadier precipitation will arrive during the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix will most likely change to rain across much of the state as temperatures reach into the 30s to around 40 degrees.
Rain will change back to snow briefly Tuesday night, then a developing northwesterly wind will usher in a pretty good shot of arctic air. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Wednesday.
Snow possible Wednesday, too
There may be another opportunity for a little snow Wednesday, especially during the morning. As the trailing cold front from yesterday’s storm exits, and other wave of low pressure will form along it as it exits, which may also brush Connecticut with a little snow. If this feature materializes, it would only bring a quick period of light snow or snow showers during the morning, with generally light accumulations. By afternoon, the weather will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, accumulations of wintry precipitation will be possible. More than likely, areas in southeastern Connecticut will receive mainly rain and, the farther northwest one is in the state, the more wintry mix they will receive. Accumulations of a coating to 2” are possible from Hartford, points south and east. Higher accumulations are possible in areas immediately northwest of Hartford. Some models are suggesting 4-7”. Others are much more sheepish, suggesting 2-3”. We’ll keep you posted.
Bitterly cold weather will come Wednesday night when a secondary push of cold air arrives. That system may also bring a period of light snow Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely plunge to near zero by dawn and the wind chill will drop well below zero.
Bitter cold Thursday
Thursday will be bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits and low-teens. The wind chill could stay below zero most of the day. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures could drop close to zero Thursday night, especially if the wind subsides in the pre-dawn hours.
Light snow possible Friday
A period of light snow showers may come Friday. A weak disturbance in the middle and higher altitudes will follow the jet stream flow and provide just enough “lift” to make an area of snow showers. The sky will otherwise be mainly cloudy and the cold weather will ease up a bit. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-20s during the afternoon.
Sunny and cold Saturday
Saturday will be sunny and seasonably cold. Arctic high pressure will nose east of the state and bring forth dry, but slightly moderating air at all altitudes, promoting a bright and crisp start to the weekend. You should expect highs in the low-30s and lows close to 10.
Milder and cloudier Sunday
Sunday will bring a transition to the weather pattern, as the wind aloft turns southwesterly. Clouds will start to fill the sky and temperatures will moderate well into the 30s, possibly to near 40. Rain will be gathering to the southwest but will wait until well after dark before arriving.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
