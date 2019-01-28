WINTRY THIS WEEK
Fair and cold Today
Today will be cold and pleasant. High pressure will drift across Canada and extreme northern New England. A north to northwesterly flow around the high will deliver a shot of seasonably cold air to all of New England. Highs today will be in the 30s with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Some clouds will spread over the state tonight in advance of the next storm. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
Stormy Tuesday Afternoon
Inclement weather will return tomorrow afternoon. A storm system will move through the Great Lakes tomorrow, positioning Connecticut on the warmer side of the storm. Tomorrow will be cloudy and spotty light snow will be possible during the late morning and/or early afternoon. Steadier precipitation will arrive during the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix will most likely change to rain tomorrow evening across much of the state as temperatures reach into the 30s to around 40 degrees.
Rain will change back to snow late tomorrow night, as a developing northwesterly wind ushers in a pretty good shot of arctic air. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Wednesday.
Snow possible Wednesday Morning
Look for snow to come to an end early Wednesday morning.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, accumulations of wintry precipitation will be possible. More than likely, areas in southeastern Connecticut will receive mainly rain, but those of you in northwest portions of the state will likely see a wintry mix. Accumulations of a coating to 2” are possible from Hartford, points south and east. Higher accumulations are possible in areas immediately northwest of Hartford. Some models are suggesting 4-5”. Others are much more sheepish, suggesting 2-3”. We’ll keep you posted.
A secondary push of cold air arrives during the afternoon on Wednesday. During the day, temperatures won’t rise out of the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens. As the cold air comes pouring in, it could bring a period of light snow/snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely plunge to near zero by dawn Thursday and the wind chill will drop well below zero.
Bitter cold Thursday
Thursday will be bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits and low-teens. The wind chill could stay below zero most of the day. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures could drop close to zero Thursday night, especially if the wind subsides in the pre-dawn hours.
Mostly Sunny Friday
Friday is looking like a nice day with mainly sunny skies as the cold weather will ease up a bit. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-20s during the afternoon.
Sunny and cold Saturday
Saturday will be sunny and seasonably cold. Arctic high pressure will nose east of the state and bring forth dry, but slightly moderating air at all altitudes, promoting a bright and crisp start to the weekend. You should expect highs in the low-30s and lows close to 10.
Milder and cloudier Sunday
Sunday will bring a transition to the weather pattern, as the wind aloft turns southwesterly. Clouds will start to fill the sky and temperatures will moderate well into the 30s, possibly to near 40. Rain will be gathering to the southwest but will wait until well after dark before arriving.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
