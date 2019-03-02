WINTER STORM XENA THIS MORNING
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of Connecticut for late tonight and Saturday.
The center of Winter Storm Xena will move off the coast of Virginia and slip out to sea to the south and east of New England today. This is an all-snow track for Connecticut, although some sleet could mix in over coastal sections of New London County by late tonight.
The steady snow will end by around noon. Many locations along and to the south of the I-84 corridor will receive 2”-5” of snow. Near the Rhode Island border, there could be a few locations that pick up a smidgeon more. To the north and west of Hartford, we are forecasting 1-3” of snow. Once the snow tapers, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Although the steady snow will be long gone, there will be a chance for a flurry or snow shower. Highs will be in the 30s.
A FEW SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT
An area of snow or snow showers will move across the state tomorrow night. A coating is possible in some towns. The sky will otherwise be partly cloudy with overnight lows will be in the 20s.
DRY MOST OF SUNDAY
Most of Sunday will be dry, but another winter storm is on the way for late Sunday and especially Sunday night. We can expect some sunshine Sunday morning, but clouds will take over during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise well above freezing with highs ranging from 38-44.
NEXT WINTER STORM ARRIVES BY SUNDAY EVENING
Snow or a wintry mix will develop in the late afternoon or evening and the precipitation will become heavy at times Sunday night. The European Model is still the warmest model with a track over Cape Cod. This model is forecasting a change to rain across much of the state Sunday night, but precipitation would stay mostly snow in the Northwest Hills. Meanwhile, other models, like the GFS, are forecasting a colder track south of New England and would suggest an all-snow event. If this forecast is accurate, we will get a major storm with snowfall totals of around 6-12”!
STORM EXITS MONDAY
The storm will depart on Monday. Precipitation will end by late morning then the afternoon will be partly sunny. However, it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The storm will have a big impact on the morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix Sunday night. Roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon.
COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs 25-30. A few flurries or snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
COLD WEDNESDAY
Another unseasonably cold day. We are forecasting morning lows near 10 degrees, and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll feel even colder with a brisk westerly breeze. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
ALSO COLD THURSDAY
The deep freeze will continue! Morning lows will range from 5-15, and afternoon highs will range from 25-30 despite partly to mostly sunny skies.
ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE BY LATE FRIDAY
Friday morning will be clear and cold with temperatures mostly in the single digits. Clouds will spread over the state throughout the day and snow may develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should rise above freezing, but it’ll still be colder than normal with highs in the 30s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.