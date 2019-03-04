WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Snowfall totals ranged from 4 to 5” on the low end, to nearly a foot-and-a-half on the high end. The most snow was measured in Pomfret, with a total of 16.5 inches! The swath of heaviest snow was in eastern and northeastern CT (southeast of I-84, east of I-91, northeast of Rt 9). Officially at Bradley International Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, 7.6” was recorded. This brings the total for the season up to 38.9 inches.
During this afternoon, there was ample sunshine… that, in tandem with temperatures that peaked between 35 and 40, there was plenty of melting.
TONIGHT…
Lingering clouds erode and temperatures drop through the 20s this evening, into the teens by daybreak. Given this, any melted snow will refreeze – so untreated surfaces could become slick!
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
The big story for the remainder of this week will be the colder-than-normal temperatures. So while we’ll get a reprieve from wintry precipitation, we’re stuck with a winter chill!
For Tuesday, after starting out in the teens… highs will range from 25 to 30 and a northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder (expect a wind chill in the teens during the afternoon). We can expect more of the same for Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the teens with afternoon highs in the 20s to near 30. We hit rock bottom with temperatures going to single digit lows early Thursday morning – perhaps to the point that we’d be within a couple degrees of a record!
With the exception of some flurries or isolated snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re storm-free through the end of the week.
Friday, highs may climb to the mid-30s… while milder relatively speaking, they’re still about 10 degrees below normal!
THE WEEKEND…
Temperatures begin warming up. As of now, there could some light snow Saturday morning as a weak disturbance passes through/near the region (not a big storm), then Sunday afternoon rain looks likely. Highs should peak well into the 40s over the second half of the weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.