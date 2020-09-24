THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The veil of high clouds that dimmed the sun today will tend to clear away tonight. After another warm day, we can look forward to a comfortable night. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s. Patchy fog may form toward daybreak.
FRIDAY…
Rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will remain far to the south of New England tomorrow. An area of high pressure over New England and the Western Atlantic will keep us dry and warm. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will range from the middle 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Tomorrow night will be dry and mild with lows mostly in the 50s. Patchy fog may form after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
Some guidance models are suggesting that a little of that remnant moisture to our south could make its way into Connecticut over the weekend. Therefore, a couple of light rain showers are possible late Saturday or Saturday night. Otherwise, we can expect more of the same. Dry and warm! In fact, the unseasonably warm weather will peak this weekend! Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Saturday night will be quite mild for late September. Lows will be near 60.
A strengthening southerly flow on Sunday will keep the warm air coming! The humidity will be higher too. Temperatures will likely reach 80-85 Sunday afternoon, especially in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. Shoreline highs will be in the 70s. The southerly breeze could gust to over 20 mph during the afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny. Sunday night will be breezy, balmy, and muggy with lows 60-65.
NEXT WEEK…
We’ll be in a deep southerly flow of warm, humid air Monday and Tuesday. A storm system will drag a cold front across the state late Tuesday or Tuesday night. That means there is hope for some much-needed rainfall! Monday will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A couple of showers are possible.
The best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will come on Tuesday with the approaching cold front. Since there will be so much moisture in the air, some showers and storms could produce heavy rain. It is going to be another warm, humid, breezy day with highs mostly in the 70s.
The cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday night. This will bring an end to the showers. Plus, the air will begin to turn drier and cooler. Lows should range from 50-55 by dawn Wednesday.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s. Thursday should be even cooler with morning lows in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
THE ONGOING DROUGHT…
The drought monitor was updated today, and the drought is getting worse. Many parts of the state haven’t had enough rain to measure in 2 weeks. Much of Northern and Eastern Connecticut are in a severe to extreme drought. The rest of the state is either in a moderate drought or abnormally dry. At Bradley International Airport, there has only be 21.73” of precipitation year-to-date. The deficit has grown to 11.52”. Bridgeport has received 29.41” of precipitation this year. The deficit is 2.24”, which isn’t quite as bad, but still all of Southwestern Connecticut is considered abnormally dry.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
